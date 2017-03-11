Decomposing remains of three people found in Venezuelan prison

By Agence France-Presse Venezuelan authorities said Friday they have found the decomposing remains of three people inside the country's biggest prison, five months after violent clashes among inmates forced its closure. This handout photo released by Venezuela's Ministerio del Poder Popular para el Servicio Penitenciario shows forensic personnel studying the remains of bodies discovered in the General Penitentiary of Venezuela, which had been closed down, in San Juan de los Morros, Guarico state, on March 10, 2017.

