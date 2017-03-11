Decomposing remains of three people found in Venezuelan prison
By Agence France-Presse Venezuelan authorities said Friday they have found the decomposing remains of three people inside the country's biggest prison, five months after violent clashes among inmates forced its closure. This handout photo released by Venezuela's Ministerio del Poder Popular para el Servicio Penitenciario shows forensic personnel studying the remains of bodies discovered in the General Penitentiary of Venezuela, which had been closed down, in San Juan de los Morros, Guarico state, on March 10, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,...
|18 hr
|Texxy
|16
|Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|Cherokeepato
|3
|FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|mextex
|3
|MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16)
|Dec '16
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|4
|Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Cherokeelatortillera
|2
|Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Wildchild
|2
|Bribery scandal darkens South American unity co... (May '10)
|Feb '16
|same goes up here
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC