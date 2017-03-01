Cuba's Raul Castro blasts Trump's Mexican wall and trade policy

Cuban President Raul Castro harshly criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration, trade and other policies on Sunday as Trump reviews a fragile detente with Communist-run Cuba begun by his predecessor Barack Obama. Cuba's President Raul Castro attends an ALBA alliance summit to mark the fourth anniversary of the death of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez in Caracas, Venezuela, March 5, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.