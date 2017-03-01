Chinese will build and might partiall...

Chinese will build and might partially own Petrojam

Read more: The Gleaner

Jamaica is banking on Chinese capital to transform Petrojam into a more efficient refinery, a deal that could still end up with a third country having a stake in the asset. For now, Jamaica is vague on what the ownership composition of Petrojam refinery will look like after the expansion project, but it did say Sinohydro would not have a hand in its operation.

Chicago, IL

