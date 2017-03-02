Breakfast Inequality: Some Work Nine ...

Breakfast Inequality: Some Work Nine Hours to Buy Milk and Toast

Residents of Abu Dhabi, Osaka and Zurich can earn enough in less than five minutes to buy their first meal of the day, according to the Bloomberg Global City Breakfast Index. Ghanaians in Accra need closer to an hour, and people in Caracas, where inflation is While budgeting for breakfast may be an afterthought in richer economies, prohibitively priced staples have led to malnutrition and food riots in poorer countries, including protests that engulfed more than a dozen Middle Eastern and North African nations in 2010 and 2011.

