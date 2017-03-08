Brazilian team Chapecoense to make de...

Brazilian team Chapecoense to make debut in Copa Libertadores

Chapecoense, the Brazilian football team which lost most of their squad in an air crash in November, will play their first international match since the accident. They face Zulia in the Venezuelan city of Maracaibo in the first stage match of the Copa Libertadores, South America's main regional tournament.

Chicago, IL

