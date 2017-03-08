Brazilian team Chapecoense to make debut in Copa Libertadores
Chapecoense, the Brazilian football team which lost most of their squad in an air crash in November, will play their first international match since the accident. They face Zulia in the Venezuelan city of Maracaibo in the first stage match of the Copa Libertadores, South America's main regional tournament.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|Cherokeepato
|3
|FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|mextex
|3
|MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16)
|Dec '16
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|4
|Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Cherokeelatortillera
|2
|Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Wildchild
|2
|Bribery scandal darkens South American unity co... (May '10)
|Feb '16
|same goes up here
|2
|U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15)
|Feb '16
|embellished
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC