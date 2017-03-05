Bolivia's leader in Venezuela after treatment in Cuba
CARACAS, Venezuela - Bolivian President Evo Morales has left Cuba after being hospitalized for medical problems and is in Venezuela's capital to participate in a meeting of the ALBA bloc. Venezuelan state television has broadcast images of Morales arriving Sunday and he appears slimmer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|Cherokeepato
|3
|FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|mextex
|3
|MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16)
|Dec '16
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|4
|Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Cherokeelatortillera
|2
|Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Wildchild
|2
|Bribery scandal darkens South American unity co... (May '10)
|Feb '16
|same goes up here
|2
|U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15)
|Feb '16
|embellished
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC