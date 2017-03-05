Bolivia's leader in Venezuela after t...

Bolivia's leader in Venezuela after treatment in Cuba

18 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

CARACAS, Venezuela - Bolivian President Evo Morales has left Cuba after being hospitalized for medical problems and is in Venezuela's capital to participate in a meeting of the ALBA bloc. Venezuelan state television has broadcast images of Morales arriving Sunday and he appears slimmer.

