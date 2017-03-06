Berlin's polar bear cub Fritz, heir t...

Berlin's polar bear cub Fritz, heir to Knut, dies in zoo

Yesterday

A four-month-old polar bear cub born in captivity in Berlin has died of complications from a liver inflammation, officials at the city's Tierpark zoo said on Tuesday. Named after a contest that drew more than 10,000 entries from Germany and around the world, Fritz had been celebrated across the nation as an heir to Knut, who was born in a rival Berlin zoo in 2006.

