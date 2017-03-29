Banned video reveals the horrors of Venezuela's starving population
Once thought to be a promising and upcoming socialist utopia, Venezuela is now caught in a death spiral towards famine, starvation and poverty, all of which are directly linked to the corruption of a centralized authoritative regime . The conditions in Venezuela are so bad, in fact, that the government must set up barriers and restrictions for the news media so that the socialist country's reputation isn't damaged any further.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsTarget.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,...
|Mar 10
|Texxy
|15
|Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|Cherokeepato
|3
|FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|mextex
|3
|MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16)
|Dec '16
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|4
|Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Cherokeelatortillera
|2
|Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Wildchild
|2
|Bribery scandal darkens South American unity co... (May '10)
|Feb '16
|same goes up here
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC