Bakers arrested in President Maduro's 'bread war'

Venezuela isin the midst of a severe economic crisis, and in an attempt to combat food shortages for basic products, the government has mandated that 90 percent of wheat must go towards the production of bread, not pastries and cakes. President Nicolas Maduro has threatened to take over bakeries in the capital Caracas as part of a new "bread war".

Chicago, IL

