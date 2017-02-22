Why Venezuelans have lost hope life w...

Why Venezuelans have lost hope life will change

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

Jineth Frias poses for a photo this month in a T-shirt featuring her slain son, Bassil da Costa, at an anti-government protest marking the third anniversary of his killing by security forces during weeks of unrest in Caracas, Venezuela. CARACAS, Venezuela>> Venezuela is so short on food that tens of thousands are going hungry or even starving.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15) Jan '17 Cherokeepato 3
News FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14) Dec '16 mextex 3
News MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16) Dec '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 4
News Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16) Dec '16 Cherokeelatortillera 2
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Wildchild 2
News Bribery scandal darkens South American unity co... (May '10) Feb '16 same goes up here 2
News U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15) Feb '16 embellished 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,513 • Total comments across all topics: 279,092,849

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC