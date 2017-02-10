Watch La Vida Boheme's 'Voc ': Exclusive

Opening with a minute-and-a-half meditative introduction on life by former Uruguayan President and popular hero Jose "Pepe" Mujica, the magic realist-meets-City-of-God style video for La Vida Boheme's new track, "Voce," is not the set-up for your average feel-good song. But average is not what we expect from the Venezuelan band, whose last, Latin Grammy-winning album, Sera , was an apocalyptic soundtrack that opened with a song about cemeteries in Caracas.

