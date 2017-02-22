Venezuela's VP Refutes - Kingpin' Charges in Full-Page New York Times Ad 25 minutes ago

Venezuela's VP Refutes - Kingpin' Cha...

Venezuela's VP Refutes - Kingpin' Charges in Full-Page New York Times Ad

Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela's president, right, waves to attendees while accompanied by Tareck El Aissami, Venezuela's vice president, before the start of his annual address at the Supreme Court in Caracas on Jan. 15, 2017. Venezuelan Vice President Tareck El Aissami proclaimed his innocence and slammed a decision earlier this month by the U.S. Treasury to impose sanctions on him due to suspected narco trafficking in a full page advertisement published Wednesday in the New York Times.

