Venezuelan Vice President Targeted for U.S. Sanctions

Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela's president, right, waves to attendees while accompanied by Tareck El Aissami, Venezuela's vice president, before the start of his annual address at the Supreme Court in Caracas on Jan. 15, 2017. The Trump administration is preparing sanctions against Venezuelan Vice President Tareck El Aissami, who's been under investigation for years by U.S. authorities for alleged participation in drug trafficking and money laundering, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.