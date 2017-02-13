Venezuelan Vice President Targeted for U.S. Sanctions
Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela's president, right, waves to attendees while accompanied by Tareck El Aissami, Venezuela's vice president, before the start of his annual address at the Supreme Court in Caracas on Jan. 15, 2017. The Trump administration is preparing sanctions against Venezuelan Vice President Tareck El Aissami, who's been under investigation for years by U.S. authorities for alleged participation in drug trafficking and money laundering, according to two people familiar with the matter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|Cherokeepato
|3
|FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|mextex
|3
|MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16)
|Dec '16
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|4
|Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Cherokeelatortillera
|2
|Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ...
|Aug '16
|Wildchild
|2
|Bribery scandal darkens South American unity co... (May '10)
|Feb '16
|same goes up here
|2
|U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15)
|Feb '16
|embellished
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC