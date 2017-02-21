Venezuelan President Meets Jewish Leaders To Smooth Rocky Relations
"A good day of dialog for peace. Boosting the co-existence and the dialog of civilizations, of religions to consolidate our nation," Maduro tweeted after the Tuesday meeting in Caracas, which was also attended by foreign affairs minister Delcy Rodriguez.
