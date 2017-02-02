Venezuelan leftists disrupt Mass, den...

Venezuelan leftists disrupt Mass, denounce Church involvement in political crisis

Leftists disrupted Mass at a Catholic church in Caracas, Venezuela on February 11, as tensions escalated between the Catholic hierarchy and supporters of the socialist government. Demonstrators burst into a chuch in a poor neighborhood of the capital city, shouting slogans and denouncing the Catholic clergy.

Chicago, IL

