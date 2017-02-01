Venezuelan Aeropostal flight evacuate...

Venezuelan Aeropostal flight evacuated after fake bomb threat

Read more: UPI

An Aeropostal flight in Venezuela's Margarita Island was evacuated and the Santiago Marino Caribbean International Airport was shut down after a man on the plane allegedly made a fake bomb threat. Flight 206 aboard a McDonnell Douglas MD-80 aircraft was set to travel Tuesday afternoon from the airport near the city of Porlamar to the city of Valencia.

