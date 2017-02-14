Venezuela Walks Trump Tightrope After Years of Anti-U.S. Talk
President Nicolas Maduro, who never misses an opportunity to blame all of his country's ills on the "empire" to the north, has so far said little about the new administration, a position he has maintained since the election of Donald Trump. During a 90-minute televised speech on Tuesday, Maduro fiercely defended his number two and spoke scornfully about his treatment by the U.S., saying he would work to get the sanctions reversed.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|Cherokeepato
|3
|FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|mextex
|3
|MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16)
|Dec '16
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|4
|Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Cherokeelatortillera
|2
|Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ...
|Aug '16
|Wildchild
|2
|Bribery scandal darkens South American unity co... (May '10)
|Feb '16
|same goes up here
|2
|U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15)
|Feb '16
|embellished
|9
