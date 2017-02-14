Venezuela Walks Trump Tightrope After Years of Anti-U.S. Talk

President Nicolas Maduro, who never misses an opportunity to blame all of his country's ills on the "empire" to the north, has so far said little about the new administration, a position he has maintained since the election of Donald Trump. During a 90-minute televised speech on Tuesday, Maduro fiercely defended his number two and spoke scornfully about his treatment by the U.S., saying he would work to get the sanctions reversed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.