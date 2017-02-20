Venezuela, US clash over political prisoners
Venezuela and the United States locked horns again over political prisoners held by Caracas, including a jailed opposition leader whose supporters took to the streets of the capital Saturday to demand his release. Hundreds of opposition supporters marched in Venezuela's capital city, blocking one of the main highways in Caracas to protest Leopoldo Lopez's imprisonment.
