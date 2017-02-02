Venezuela Truck-Bus Collision Leaves ...

Venezuela Truck-Bus Collision Leaves 16 Dead, 50 Injured

Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

A collision early Thursday involving a large truck and a bus in the north-central Venezuelan state of Carabobo left 16 dead and at least 50 injured, authorities said. "The traffic accident on the old Guigue-Valencia highway left 16 dead," the head of the National Directorate for Civil Protection and Disaster Management , Jorge Galindo, said on Twitter.

