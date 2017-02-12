Venezuela tried to block a TV series ...

Venezuela tried to block a TV series on Ch vez. It still caused a storm.

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Washington Post

Actor Andres Parra during the shooting of 'El Comandante,' a television series about late Venezuelan leader Hugo ChA vez. CARACAS, Venezuela - It's hard to imagine Venezuela without images of late President Hugo ChA vez peering down on city streets, his name scrawled on buildings and walls as though he had never died at all.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15) Jan '17 Cherokeepato 3
News FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14) Dec '16 mextex 3
News MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16) Dec '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 4
News Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16) Dec '16 Cherokeelatortillera 2
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... Aug '16 Wildchild 2
News Bribery scandal darkens South American unity co... (May '10) Feb '16 same goes up here 2
News U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15) Feb '16 embellished 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,067 • Total comments across all topics: 278,816,214

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC