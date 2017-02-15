Venezuela shuts off CNN in Spanish af...

Venezuela shuts off CNN in Spanish after criticizing story

Venezuela's Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez attends a news conference in Moscow, Russia. Venezuela suspended CNN in Spanish on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, shutting off the news channel a few hours after officials angrily criticized a report saying government workers engaged in selling fraudulent passports.

