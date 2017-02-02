Venezuela prosecutors raid Odebrecht ...

Venezuela prosecutors raid Odebrecht offices in bribe probe

Tuesday

Venezuelan authorities raided the Caracas offices of Odebrecht on Tuesday, as prosecutors deepened a probe into the Brazilian construction firm that has admitted paying some $98 million in bribes to obtain government contracts in Venezuela. "The investigation is aimed at clarifying the situation and determining if the projects for which this company was contracted were completed," the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

