Venezuela is running short on HIV meds-and places to turn for help

On top of its currency being in free fall for 3 years running, empty shelves at supermarkets, and electricity rationing, Venezuela has a serious shortage of medicines, including life-saving anti-HIV drugs. This led a network of Venezuelans living with HIV to seek "urgent humanitarian aid" in June 2016 from the Geneva, Switzerland-based Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

