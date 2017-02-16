Venezuela is running short on HIV med...

Venezuela is running short on HIV meds-and places to turn for help

On top of its currency being in free fall for 3 years running, empty shelves at supermarkets, and electricity rationing, Venezuela has a serious shortage of medicines, including life-saving anti-HIV drugs. This led a network of Venezuelans living with HIV to seek "urgent humanitarian aid" in June 2016 from the Geneva, Switzerland-based Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

