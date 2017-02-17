Venezuela again delays withdrawal of 100 bolivar notes
Caracas, Feb 18 : Venezuela, for the second time, decided to delay the withdrawal of its 100 bolivar banknotes from circulation, according to media reports on Saturday. In December, it was delayed for the first time by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro soon after the decision to get rid of the highest-denomination banknote was made.
