Urgent Action: Retired General Held I...

Urgent Action: Retired General Held Incommunicado

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Amnesty International USA

Retired general Ral Isaas Baduel is currently in detention and has had no contact with his lawyers or family since 22 January. Ral Isaas Baduel , a retired general of the Venezuelan Armed Forces, is currently detained in the Ramo Verde National Military Detention Centre in Los Teques, near the capital, Caracas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amnesty International USA.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15) Jan 6 Cherokeepato 3
News FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14) Dec '16 mextex 3
News MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16) Dec '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 4
News Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16) Dec '16 Cherokeelatortillera 2
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... Aug '16 Wildchild 2
News Bribery scandal darkens South American unity co... (May '10) Feb '16 same goes up here 2
News U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15) Feb '16 embellished 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,479 • Total comments across all topics: 278,569,773

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC