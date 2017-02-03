Urgent Action: Retired General Held Incommunicado
Retired general Ral Isaas Baduel is currently in detention and has had no contact with his lawyers or family since 22 January. Ral Isaas Baduel , a retired general of the Venezuelan Armed Forces, is currently detained in the Ramo Verde National Military Detention Centre in Los Teques, near the capital, Caracas.
