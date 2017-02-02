Trump expects Russia to return Crimea...

Trump expects Russia to return Crimea to Ukraine: White House

U.S. President Donald Trump made it clear he expects Russia to return Crimea to Ukraine and reduce violence in Ukraine, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said on Tuesday. "President Trump has made it very clear that he expects the Russian government to de-escalate violence in the Ukraine and return Crimea," Spicer said at a daily news briefing.

Chicago, IL

