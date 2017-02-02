Trump & Chavez: Strongman Personas, W...

Trump & Chavez: Strongman Personas, Weak Comparison

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: WNYC-AM New York

Soldiers parade a large inflatable figure of the late President Hugo Chavez in Caracas, Venezuela. From the start of President Trump's meteoric rise, a veritable cottage industry of Trump-as-X comparisons has emerged.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNYC-AM New York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15) Jan '17 Cherokeepato 3
News FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14) Dec '16 mextex 3
News MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16) Dec '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 4
News Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16) Dec '16 Cherokeelatortillera 2
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Wildchild 2
News Bribery scandal darkens South American unity co... (May '10) Feb '16 same goes up here 2
News U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15) Feb '16 embellished 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,781 • Total comments across all topics: 278,978,373

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC