The US is going after the highest-profile Venezuelan target yet - 'the narco of Aragua'
On Monday, the US government announced sanctions against the highest-profile Venezuelan official yet targeted - Vice President Tareck El Aissami, who was named to the position by President Nicolas Maduro in early January. The US Treasury Department declared El Aissami to be a specially designated narcotics trafficker for allegedly "playing a significant role in international narcotics trafficking."
