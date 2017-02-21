The US is going after the highest-pro...

The US is going after the highest-profile Venezuelan target yet - 'the narco of Aragua'

On Monday, the US government announced sanctions against the highest-profile Venezuelan official yet targeted - Vice President Tareck El Aissami, who was named to the position by President Nicolas Maduro in early January. The US Treasury Department declared El Aissami to be a specially designated narcotics trafficker for allegedly "playing a significant role in international narcotics trafficking."

