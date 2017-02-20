Study: Venezuelans lost 19 lb on average over past year due to lack of food
In a new sign that Venezuela's financial crisis is morphing dangerously into a humanitarian one, a new nationwide survey shows that in the past year nearly 75 percent of the population lost an average of 19 pounds for lack of food. The 2016 Living Conditions Survey , conducted among 6,500 families, also found that as many as 32.5 percent eat only once or twice a day - the figure was 11.3 just a year ago.
