Study: Venezuelans lost 19 lb on aver...

Study: Venezuelans lost 19 lb on average over past year due to lack of food

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Fox News

In a new sign that Venezuela's financial crisis is morphing dangerously into a humanitarian one, a new nationwide survey shows that in the past year nearly 75 percent of the population lost an average of 19 pounds for lack of food. The 2016 Living Conditions Survey , conducted among 6,500 families, also found that as many as 32.5 percent eat only once or twice a day - the figure was 11.3 just a year ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15) Jan '17 Cherokeepato 3
News FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14) Dec '16 mextex 3
News MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16) Dec '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 4
News Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16) Dec '16 Cherokeelatortillera 2
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Wildchild 2
News Bribery scandal darkens South American unity co... (May '10) Feb '16 same goes up here 2
News U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15) Feb '16 embellished 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,326 • Total comments across all topics: 279,051,385

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC