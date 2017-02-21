Star Chef Lorena Garcia Crashes the C...

Star Chef Lorena Garcia Crashes the Culinary Boys Club in Vegas

Thursday Feb 23

Chica, taking over the space that was formerly Daniel Boulud's DB Brasserie, will be the Strip's first restaurant run by a Latina chef Celebrity chef Lorena Garcia is opening her Las Vegas restaurant, Chica, this spring. But her image already looms large on the Strip.

