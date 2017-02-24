Spotlight: China-Venezuela cooperatio...

Spotlight: China-Venezuela cooperation eyes new development projects

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Already robust, development cooperation between China and Venezuela got an additional boost with the recent signing of 22 new agreements to strengthen their comprehensive strategic partnership. The South American economy, which is heavily dependent on oil exports, and was devastated by falling crude prices, is getting a helping hand from China to diversify its production base.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15) Jan '17 Cherokeepato 3
News FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14) Dec '16 mextex 3
News MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16) Dec '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 4
News Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16) Dec '16 Cherokeelatortillera 2
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Wildchild 2
News Bribery scandal darkens South American unity co... (May '10) Feb '16 same goes up here 2
News U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15) Feb '16 embellished 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,142 • Total comments across all topics: 279,113,127

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC