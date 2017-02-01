Manchester City sign Venezuelan teenager Yangel Herrera

Venezuelan player Yangel Herrera controls the ball followed by Colombia's Luis Diaz during their South American Championship U20 football match in the Olimpico Atahualpa stadium in Quito on January 30, 2017. AFP / Rodrigo Buendia CARACAS: Venezuelan midfielder Yangel Herrera has become the latest South American teenager to sign for Premier League side Manchester City, his club said on Tuesday.

