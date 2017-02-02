Laser MD81 at Caracas on Feb 17th 201...

Laser MD81 at Caracas on Feb 17th 2017, engine shut down in flight

11 hrs ago Read more: AVHerald

A Laser Airlines McDonnell Douglas MD-81, registration YV480T performing flight QL-940 from Caracas to Maracaibo with 148 people on board, was climbing out of Caracas when the crew needed to shut the left hand engine down. The aircraft returned to Caracas for a safe landing.

