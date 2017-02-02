Jamaica, Venezuela agree to Petrojam upgrade

Energy Minister Dr Andrew Wheatley returned from Caracas early yesterday morning happy and relieved that Jamaica and Venezuela had finally arrived at an agreement on the long-awaited upgrade of the Petrojam refinery in Kingston. Dr Wheatley and his Venezuelan counterpart, Nelson Martinez, signed the agreement late Wednesday night in the Venezuelan capital, bringing into force a condition of the deal reached in 2008 when State-owned Petroleos de Venezuela spent US$63.5 million to acquire a 49 per cent stake in Petrojam.

