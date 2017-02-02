Jamaica, Venezuela agree to Petrojam ...

Jamaica, Venezuela agree to Petrojam upgrade

Read more: Jamaica Observer

Energy Minister Dr Andrew Wheatley returned from Caracas early yesterday morning happy and relieved that Jamaica and Venezuela had finally arrived at an agreement on the long-awaited upgrade of the Petrojam refinery in Kingston. Dr Wheatley and his Venezuelan counterpart, Nelson Martinez, signed the agreement late Wednesday night in the Venezuelan capital, bringing into force a condition of the deal reached in 2008 when State-owned Petroleos de Venezuela spent US$63.5 million to acquire a 49 per cent stake in Petrojam.

Chicago, IL

