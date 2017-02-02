Jamaica, Venezuela agree to Petrojam upgrade
Energy Minister Dr Andrew Wheatley returned from Caracas early yesterday morning happy and relieved that Jamaica and Venezuela had finally arrived at an agreement on the long-awaited upgrade of the Petrojam refinery in Kingston. Dr Wheatley and his Venezuelan counterpart, Nelson Martinez, signed the agreement late Wednesday night in the Venezuelan capital, bringing into force a condition of the deal reached in 2008 when State-owned Petroleos de Venezuela spent US$63.5 million to acquire a 49 per cent stake in Petrojam.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|Cherokeepato
|3
|FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|mextex
|3
|MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16)
|Dec '16
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|4
|Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Cherokeelatortillera
|2
|Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ...
|Aug '16
|Wildchild
|2
|Bribery scandal darkens South American unity co... (May '10)
|Feb '16
|same goes up here
|2
|U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15)
|Feb '16
|embellished
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC