Hungry Venezuelans killing flamingos and anteaters for food, biologists say

15 hrs ago

Biology student Luis Sibira stumbled across the first set of gory remains last November: eight pink flamingos, their breasts and torsos sliced out, leaving their heads, spindly legs and vivid feathers scattered across the marshy ground at Las Peonias Lagoon in western Venezuela. Flamingo hunting is both illegal and unusual at the lagoon, less than 200 miles from the Colombian border.

Chicago, IL

