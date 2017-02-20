Hugo Chavez probed over Odebrecht scandal, Venezuelan lawmaker says
Juan Guaido, the leader of the Comptroller Committee in the National Assembly, said Venezuelan and Brazilian authorities launched an investigation into late former President Hugo Chavez over his possible role in the multinational Odebrecht corruption scandal. Venezuela's Public Ministry late January said it launched an investigation into accusations officials under Chavez and his replacement Nicolas Maduro received nearly $100 million in bribes from Brazilian company Odebrecht.
