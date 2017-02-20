Hugo Chavez probed over Odebrecht sca...

Hugo Chavez probed over Odebrecht scandal, Venezuelan lawmaker says

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: UPI

Juan Guaido, the leader of the Comptroller Committee in the National Assembly, said Venezuelan and Brazilian authorities launched an investigation into late former President Hugo Chavez over his possible role in the multinational Odebrecht corruption scandal. Venezuela's Public Ministry late January said it launched an investigation into accusations officials under Chavez and his replacement Nicolas Maduro received nearly $100 million in bribes from Brazilian company Odebrecht.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15) Jan '17 Cherokeepato 3
News FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14) Dec '16 mextex 3
News MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16) Dec '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 4
News Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16) Dec '16 Cherokeelatortillera 2
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Wildchild 2
News Bribery scandal darkens South American unity co... (May '10) Feb '16 same goes up here 2
News U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15) Feb '16 embellished 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,688 • Total comments across all topics: 279,020,257

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC