Hugo Chavez is back on TV, but banned in Venezuela

Wednesday Feb 1

A much-awaited and controversial TV series about the life of Venezuela's former President Hugo Chavez began airing this week, but there's one place where it won't be seen: his homeland. According to multiple media reports and social media posts, "El Comandante" - produced by Sony Pictures Television and being broadcast by Colombia's RCN - is being blocked on Venezuelan carriers.

