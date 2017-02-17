Headlines from 2005: Venezuela Is a T...

Headlines from 2005: Venezuela Is a Ticking Time Bomb....

Mismanagement of the economy has created a humanitarian disaster beyond comprehension. The capital city of Caracas is now the most dangerous non-war zone in the world, with 120 murders for every 100,000 residents.

