Food and medicine shortages werena t bad enough. Now Venezuelans cana t even get passports.
In this photo taken Wednesday, June 25, 2014, a passenger holds his Venezuelan passport as he prepares to travel to Venezuela at Miami International Airport in Miami. After suffering months of merciless shortages of food and medicine, Venezuelans now face a new problem as a result of the economy's collapse: They can't even get the passports they need to leave the country.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|Cherokeepato
|3
|FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|mextex
|3
|MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16)
|Dec '16
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|4
|Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Cherokeelatortillera
|2
|Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ...
|Aug '16
|Wildchild
|2
|Bribery scandal darkens South American unity co... (May '10)
|Feb '16
|same goes up here
|2
|U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15)
|Feb '16
|embellished
|9
