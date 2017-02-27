Five Venezuelans charged with illegal...

Five Venezuelans charged with illegally shipping firearms, ammunition to Venezuela

Sunday Feb 26

In a file photo, Customs and Border Protection officials review typical evidence at a seized weapons store in Miami-Dade County. A federal grand jury has indicted five Venezuelans, charging them with illegally shipping firearms and ammunition to Venezuela since 2013, according to Miami federal court records.

Chicago, IL

