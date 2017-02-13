Colombians cross into Venezuela to fl...

Colombians cross into Venezuela to flee violence: Nicolas Maduro1 hour ago

Yesterday Read more: India.com

Caracas, Feb 13 : President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro claimed that a large number of Colombians were crossing the border into Venezuela in order to "flee violence". Speaking during his weekly TV show, "In contact with Maduro", the president on Sunday said: "We are receiving this massive migration, a product of the continuing civil war and violence in Colombia.

Chicago, IL

