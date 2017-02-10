Colombian prosecutors on Odebrecht gr...

Colombian prosecutors on Odebrecht graft case to travel to Brazil

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Colombian prosecutors investigating Brazil's Odebrecht for corruption will travel to that country next week to look for evidence that the construction conglomerate bribed politicians and sent funds to presidential campaigns, an official said on Friday. The corporate logo of Odebrecht is seen next to a text in a structure that reads "Designed and made in Venezuela" in a construction site in Caracas, Venezuela January 26, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15) Jan '17 Cherokeepato 3
News FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14) Dec '16 mextex 3
News MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16) Dec '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 4
News Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16) Dec '16 Cherokeelatortillera 2
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... Aug '16 Wildchild 2
News Bribery scandal darkens South American unity co... (May '10) Feb '16 same goes up here 2
News U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15) Feb '16 embellished 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,575 • Total comments across all topics: 278,761,573

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC