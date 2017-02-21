Carnahan Spills More "The Raid" Remake Details
A week ago came the news that "The Grey" helmer Joe Carnahan and actor Frank Grillo were set to re-team for a 're-imagining' of the Indonesian action epic "The Raid". At the time, it was revealed it would be set in Caracas, Venezuela with the fighting to offer "something no one's ever seen" along with fewer antagonists.
