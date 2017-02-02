Caricom heads back UN plan for Guyana-Venezuela border controversy
Caricom Heads who met in Georgetown on Thursday and yesterday expressed support for the latest UN plan on Guyana's border controversy with Venezuela and voiced the hope that final settlement will release the entire Caribbean of its "unwanted implications". Heads of Government received an update from the President of Guyana on the most recent developments on the controversy between the Cooperative Republic of Guyana and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the particular efforts of former United Nations Secretary-General, Mr. Ban Ki Moon, to find a way forward under the Geneva Agreement - as they had exhorted at their Meeting in July 2016.
