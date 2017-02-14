Aeropostal MD82 near Caracas on Feb 1...

Aeropostal MD82 near Caracas on Feb 12th 2017, engine shut down in flight

An Aeropostal Alas de Venezuela McDonnell Douglas MD-82, registration YV3097 performing flight VH-302 from Caracas to Porlamar , was climbing out of Caracas' runway 10 when one of the engines emitted a huge bang and streaks of flames. The crew stopped the climb at FL130 and returned to Caracas for a safe landing on runway 10 about 20 minutes after departure.

