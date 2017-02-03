A Brazilian construction giant was leveled by a $3.5 billion bribery...
For years, Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht landed huge public works contracts by paying hundreds of millions of dollars in bribes. Now, the company's dirty dealings have caught up with it - and the fallout is spreading across Latin America, where the scandal has left a trail of abandoned mega-projects, high-profile probes and outraged citizens in its wake.
