16-String Guitarist Felix Martin Premieres New Song, 'Bom'
Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Bom," a new song and video by progressive/world fusion pioneer Felix Martin. The Berklee-trained Martin is quite adept at blowing minds with his 14- and 16-string multi-fretboard wizardy.
