Woman tries to smuggle boyfriend out of prison in a suitcase

A Venezuelan woman was caught trying to get her detained boyfriend out of Puente Ayala prison by packing him in a large suitcase. 25-year-old Antonieta Robles Souda arrived at the Puente Ayala prison in Barcelona, Venezuela, last week, to visit her boyfriend, JosA© Antonio AnzoA tegui, who serving a sentence of 9 years and 8 months for car theft.

