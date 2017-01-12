Woman killed in drive-by shooting whi...

Woman killed in drive-by shooting while husband escapes

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Trinadad Express

Balmatie Bachan, an El Socorro mother of two, was shot dead on Saturday night, along Churchill-Roosevelt Highway, when the car driven by her husband came under heavy gunfire from the occupants of an Audi vehicle. Her death took the murder toll for the year to date to 18. Bachan, 26, lived with her husband, Mahase Lutchman, also 26, and their children in an apartment above a business place, at the corner of Chandy Lane and El Socorro Main Road in Aranjuez.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15) Jan 6 Cherokeepato 3
News FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14) Dec '16 mextex 3
News MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16) Dec '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 4
News Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16) Dec '16 Cherokeelatortillera 2
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... Aug '16 Wildchild 2
News Bribery scandal darkens South American unity co... (May '10) Feb '16 same goes up here 2
News U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15) Feb '16 embellished 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Gunman
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. General Motors
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,412 • Total comments across all topics: 277,979,999

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC