Woman killed in drive-by shooting while husband escapes

Balmatie Bachan, an El Socorro mother of two, was shot dead on Saturday night, along Churchill-Roosevelt Highway, when the car driven by her husband came under heavy gunfire from the occupants of an Audi vehicle. Her death took the murder toll for the year to date to 18. Bachan, 26, lived with her husband, Mahase Lutchman, also 26, and their children in an apartment above a business place, at the corner of Chandy Lane and El Socorro Main Road in Aranjuez.

