Venezuela's Popular Will party on front line of political war

A cardboard cut-out of the jailed opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez is seen next to posters of the late former South Africa's President Nelson Mandela, Mother Teresa and Martin Luther King, Jr., at the office of the party Popular Will in Caracas, Venezuela, on January 18, 2017. Photo - Reuters A cardboard cut-out of the jailed opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez is seen next to posters of the late former South Africa's President Nelson Mandela, Mother Teresa and Martin Luther King, Jr., at the office of the party Popular Will in Caracas, Venezuela, on January 18, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.